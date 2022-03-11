Parliament orders audit of police Exodus Sacco

Deputy speaker Anita Among at Nsambya police barracks on March 8, 2022 as she visited the family of the late Robert Bweyamba, a police officer who served as a driver at Parliament. She said police officers' welfare has to be addressed as a matter of urgency because the situation at the barracks is worrying.

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

Legislators say police officers are not allowed to withdraw money from the Sacco.

Parliament has ordered the office of the Auditor General to carry out a forensic audit into the Exodus Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation (Sacco) to establish the status of operations and anomalies in financial transactions. 
The move comes after issues were raised on how police officers are forced into saving with the Sacco but are not allowed to withdraw their money.

