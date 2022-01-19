Parliament throws out Shs43 trillion budget framework


By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • This was after it emerged that the documents tabled by the Ministry of Finance officials were different from the draft tabled before Parliament in December last year.

Lawmakers on the Parliament’s Committee on Budget yesterday discarded the government’s 2022/2023 National Budget Framework Paper (NBFP).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.