Passenger dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

Kenya Airways has confirmed that a passenger aboard one of its flights from New York to Nairobi has passed away.

In an evening statement, the carrier, popularly known as KQ, said that a medical emergency had forced its pilots to divert the plane to Casablanca, Morocco.

The ill passenger, whose identity has not been disclosed, later died.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," KQ said.

"We sincerely apologise to our other guests for the inconvenience," the carrier added.

The incident happened on Monday, August 22, aboard flight KQ003.

KQ said Moroccan medical personnel tried to help but found that the passenger, a Kenyan man, was already unresponsive.

The plane, which was to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 10.30 am Monday, got to Nairobi at about 7 pm the same day.