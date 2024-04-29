Pastor arrested for detaining patients in church

Police in Soroti City have arrested a pastor for detaining critically ill patients in a church while allegedly praying for their healing.

The Galilee Ministry of Christ Church, located in Amen "B" cell, Amen ward in Soroti City West, had over thirty Christians present, including five critically ill patients on Monday afternoon.

The East Kyoga police spokesperson, Mr Edison Obukulem, confirmed that pastor Simon Peter Ogoba, had been arrested, and the patients were rescued and taken to Soroti Regional Hospital for medical attention.

Mr Obukulem warned pastors against admitting patients to their churches, stating that pastors are not medical personnel and should refer patients for medical attention instead.

"Pray for them but do not admit them, always refer them for medical attention," he said.

Pastor Ogoba said that they received people with different health complications, and started praying and fasting for them.

He added that most of the patients were referred to Mulago Hospital, but their cases might not require hospitalization, but only prayer. He further stated that the patients were cared for in the church to avoid distractions at home.

“So we tell them to remain here so that we can pray until they heal," he said.

One of the patients, Mr Emmanuel Okello, said he was diagnosed with cancer in 2023 but did not receive adequate treatment in the local hospitals.

“I preferred God's intervention and came to the church. There is some improvement now. I will accept to go back to Mulago Hospital but I don't have transport means," he said.