Pastor Bugingo returns to church amid tight security

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, yesterday returned to House of Prayer Ministries International amid tight security.

This is the first time he has been to the church since he was attacked by unknown gunmen in Namungoona, Kampala last Tuesday.

His bodyguard, Cpl Richard Muhumuza of the elite Special Forces Command, was killed in the attack.

Security led by the army was deployed all over the church.

By 10am, the faithful had filled up the plastic chairs placed under several tents awaiting the arrival of the man of God.

Pastor Bugingo arrived at the Makerere-based church with his wife, Susan Bugingo, church elders, his parents and some of the late Muhumuza’s children at around 11am, amid thunderous cheers and ululations from his followers who had braced the sweltering heat to attend the service.

Some of the faithful were seen breaking down in tears upon seeing him.

Pastor Bugingo also cried while thanking God for giving him another chance at life.

The mood in church was tense and emotional.

During the service, which was dedicated to the late Muhumuza, the usually loud and enthusiastic pastor, was calm and soft-spoken, saying his health does not allow him to speak at the top of his voice like before.

Bugingo said he and Muhumuza were very close.

“He was a committed servant of God who always moved with a Bible. I know he is in the right place. He was patriotic, loved and cared for people,” he said.

He added: “He lived a simple life and he was calm like a civilian. Today, we are here to celebrate his life. He shielded me during the attack, I knew his dreams, I will never let my brother down.”

He then broke down in tears again.

The pastor assured the Christians that the construction works on the long-awaited Pentagon Church would commence this year and that one of the main halls would be named after Muhumuza.

“We are going to do two things in Memory of Richard. We are going to strengthen our ministry and start constructing Pentagon anytime this year and I suggest that one of the conference halls will be named after Richard Muhumuza and open development Foundations in his name,” he said.

This prompted some of the faithful to contribute more funds towards the construction of the facility.