Prime

Planned strike: Put patients first, govt tells doctors

Uganda Medical Association (UMA) president, Dr Samuel Odongo Oledo (seated, centre), addresses a press conference in Kampala on November 8. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni had in a separate meeting in June at State House Entebbe told the doctors that each of them would get Shs5 million as a starting salary from July.

The Ministry of Health has asked doctors not to go ahead with their planned strike today saying they should put patients first.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.