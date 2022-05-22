Patients without Covid vaccination cards denied treatment in Kibuku

Patients without Covid-19 vaccination cards in Kibuku District are being denied access to health care, which they say it's a way of violating their human rights.

Though it's a government initiative to get everyone vaccinated against the killer virus, some people say they should be allowed to access medical care with or without vaccination cards because the disease is no more.

Ms Alice Nakirya, a resident of Nabiswa said she went to Kibuku Health Centre IV in April but before she greeted the health officers, they demanded the Covid-19 vaccination card which she didn't have at the moment.

"I wasn't feeling well as I am pregnant and I misplaced my vaccination card, so I left the health facility without being attended to which worsened my sickness, and was admitted at Mbale Hospital after two weeks of staying home without treatment," she said.

Ms Amina Logose, also a resident in the area, said she went to the same facility for a checkup after developing some complications in the body but she was forced to first get vaccinated before they could work on her.

"I was fully vaccinated last year, but when I went to the Health Centre without a card, I was forced to again get vaccinated if I wanted to access medication. I think this is injustice and puts my life in danger," she said.

Mr Hassan Mulabi, a resident of Nalubembe village said his child was denied polio immunisation at Nalubembe Health Centre 111 just because he didn't have the Covid-19 vaccination card.

“I was told to vaccinate there and then but I refused since I had my card at home, so I took back my child and returned to the facility with the card that's when I was attended to," he said.

The District Health Officer Kibuku, Dr Godfrey Buyiza condemned the act of denying patients their right to medical care because of Covid-19 vaccination cards.

"Denying a patient treatment is wrong and I don't think such a thing is happening in this district," he said.

He said that what he knows is that health officials want to find out if clients have been vaccinated and if not then they are sensitised on the importance of the vaccination against Covid-19.

The area Member of Parliament, Dr Robert Kinobere, said no health official has the authority to deny any patients medical care at the health facilities because treatment is a right. He said even the Ministry of Health has not yet come up with such a policy.