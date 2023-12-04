Perimeter wall crushes six people to death

The territorial police at Katwe and Ndejje are investigating a fatal incident in which a perimeter wall at Good Luck Petrol Station collapsed onto rental houses leaving at least six people dead.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday morning in Kanyanya Cell, Ndejje Division in Makindye-Sabagabo.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, identified the victims as; Phiona Nabulumba, Geofrey Nabunywa, Fuuku Moja, three-year-old Liana, and Doreen.

The five died on spot while the sixth victim who is yet to be identified died at a medical facility where he had been rushed for treatment.

"Two individuals, Mukisa Gladys and Sadat, sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at different hospitals. The rescue team, assisted by an excavator, is diligently working to confirm if there are additional individuals trapped under the rubble," Mr Oweyesigyire said in a statement on Monday.

"While rescue operations continue, Katwe Police has launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the root cause of this unfortunate incident," he added.

However, preliminary police findings suggest that the perimeter wall weakened due to heavy rainfall, ultimately leading to its collapse onto the rental properties.