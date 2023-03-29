School perimeter wall crushes woman to death 

Police in Masaka city are investigating circumstances under which a perimeter wall in Nyendo collapsed on a 25-year-old woman, killing her instantly.

Betty Nabalonge, a resident of Mukudde zone, Nyendo-Mukungwe division was reportedly passing near Centenary High School as she returned from her sister’s home to charge her mobile phone when the dilapidated wall collapsed on her at around 10am.

Residents trying to remove barbed wires where the wall fell on a woman.

One of the school neighbors, Mr Joseph Bukenya said they had alerted the school administration about the poor condition of the wall but they were reportedly never given attention.

According to Yuda Ndyako who was involved in construction of the perimeter wall, they had asked the proprietor to avail them with hardcore stones in order to build a strong foundation but they waited in vain.



After Nabalonge’s death, residents tried to break down what remained of the wall but they were dispersed by police who fired teargas at them.

The police spokesperson for greater Masaka region, SP Twaha Kasirye said the school proprietor will be charged with rash and negligence act.





Residents carry the body of Betty Nabalonge, 25, after she was crushed to death by a school perimeter wall



Nabalonge’s body was taken to Masaka regional referral hospital for postmortem.

Attempts to speak to the school administrators were futile after journalists were ordered to vacate the premises.

Part of the wall which fell and claimed one life. PHOTO/ GERTRUDE MUTYABA