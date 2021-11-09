Prime

Medical interns go on strike over pay rise

Uganda Medical Association (UMA) president-elect, Dr Samuel Odongo Oledo (seated, centre), addresses a press conference in Kampala on November 8. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The medical interns strike comes three months after UMA in an August 6 letter gave the government an ultimatum of 90 days to enhance their salaries as promised.

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has announced that interns countrywide have laid down their tools due to government’s failure to enhance their salary and address welfare issues as promised.

