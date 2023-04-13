Police apologise over attack on journalists

The police have suspended one of their own officers identified as Corporal Ogwal Yeeko over pepper-spraying two journalists who were covering a demonstration on Tuesday.

The journalists from Next Media, identified as Mr Isano Francis, and Mr Thomas Kitimbo, were attacked and pepper-sprayed as police dispersed medical intern doctors, who were holding a demonstration over the delayed commencement of their internship for 2023/2024, near Mulago Guest House in Wandegeya, in Kampala.

The interns were intercepted as they made their way to Parliament to deliver a petition to the Speaker about their plight.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, in a statement, condemned the manner in which the two journalists were treated while in the line of duty yesterday. He said the officer has been suspended and handed over to the Professional Standards Unit (PSU), for investigations, even though the said police officer apologised for his actions on Tuesday.

“The abuse directed at journalists and reporters for simply doing their job can never be justified. The officer who acted unprofessionally has been identified and they will take disciplinary action on him,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “From the part of the two journalists, it’s crucial that they record their statements with PSU, to allow charges to be brought against the officer. We have also reached out to the journalists, Next Media, and expressed deep regrets over the conduct of our officer.”

Police said they have a long and proud history with the media, especially crime reporters, whose journalistic work has helped shape the Force and society.

“And for the last two years, we have had an incident-free working relationship. However, the action of our officer indicates that there is still work that we must do, to better protect journalists and reporters, so that they can play their part in keeping the public informed without fear or favour. We are going to ensure that they go about their work without being intimidated, attacked, or threatened,” Mr Enanga said.

He also faulted the officers who deployed Corporal Ogwal and others in Tuesday’s operation.

Violations

The Uganda Police Force has been ranked the top violator of press freedom for more than 10 years.