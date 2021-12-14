Bobi free to access Kayunga for LC5 campaigns - police

A s candidates in the Kayunga LC5 by-election wind up their campaigns today, police have dismissed reports that National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, will not be allowed in the district to drum up support for his party flagbearer Harriet Nakwedde.

“No one has blocked Bobi Wine from campaigning for his candidate in Kayunga, but EC (Electoral Commission) issued guidelines banning processions and observance of protocols against Covid,” Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, told journalists yesterday.

Mr Dennis Namuwoza, the acting commissioner of police in-charge of operations, said processions will not be allowed.

“There will be no blocking of roads and there will be no ferrying goons from other areas to Kayunga because this by-election is for the people of Kayunga. When he (Bobi Wine) goes off the guidelines, we shall manage him,” Mr Namuwoza said.

The assurance comes in the wake of orders of the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Ssempala Kigozi, stopping Bobi Wine from accessing the district.

Bobi Wine and President Museveni are slated to arrive in the district today to boost support for their respective candidates.

The President is scheduled to hold two campaign meetings in Kayonza and Busaana sub-counties today.

Mr Ssempala had on Monday said Bobi Wine would not be allowed in the district .

“Bobi Wine was slated to campaign for his candidate last week but when he heard that President Museveni was coming to campaign for the NRM candidate on Tuesday, he also changed to the [same date] ,” he said.

“We had organised for security on that day but he didn’t show up,” Mr Ssempala added.

He said Bobi wine had refused to cooperate with security.

However, Mr Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general, insisted that Bobi Wine will go to Kayunga.

“We have heard warnings from the RDC but he (Bobi) is coming tomorrow (today),” Mr Rubongoya said.

Mr Ben Ojambo, the NUP district chairman, said they are expecting their leader today and lashed out security agencies and the RDC for acting outside the law.

“We in NUP are law abiding but it is police breaking the law,” Mr Ojambo said.

A source within NUP said Bobi Wine would enter the district incognito despite security roadblocks mounted on all roads leading to and from the district.

“I want to assure you that he is coming and security will only get to know it when he is already in the district,” the source said.

Anti-riot police and soldiers were deployed in the district last Saturday.

Ms Nakwedde’s last rally in Kayunga Town was cancelled, according to the district returning officer, Ms Janepher Kyobutungi.