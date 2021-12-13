Kayunga RDC vows to block Bobi Wine from campaigning for NUP candidate

Kayunga RDC Ssempala Kigozi (RDC) says former presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine (left) will not be allowed in Kayunga District tomorrow to campaign for the National Unity Platform (NUP)’s flag bearer in the LCV by-election, Ms Harriet Nakwedde.

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni is also expected in the district on the same day to drum up support for his party’s flag bearer, Mr Andrew Muwonge.

Kayunga RDC Ssempala Kigozi has said former presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine will not be allowed in Kayunga District tomorrow to campaign for the National Unity Platform (NUP)’s flag bearer in the LCV by-election, Ms Harriet Nakwedde.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.