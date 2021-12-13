Kayunga RDC vows to block Bobi Wine from campaigning for NUP candidate

Kayunga RDC Ssempala Kigozi has said former presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine will not be allowed in Kayunga District tomorrow to campaign for the National Unity Platform (NUP)’s flag bearer in the LCV by-election, Ms Harriet Nakwedde.

The RDC’s remarks come after Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament on Friday while in Kayunga District indicated that Mr Kyagulanyi would canvass for support for Ms Nakwedde in the Kayunga district LC 5 by-election.

President Museveni is also expected in the district on the same day to drum up support for his party’s flag bearer, Mr Andrew Muwonge.

Mr Kigozi told journalists at his office on Monday that Mr Kyagulanyi was supposed to be in Kayunga on December 10, 2021 but changed the dates after learning that Mr Museveni would visit the area on December 14.

“He (Bobi Wine) was slated to campaign for his candidate last week but when he heard that President Museveni was coming to campaign for the NRM candidate on Tuesday, he also changed to Tuesday,” Mr Ssempala said.

“I have organized with the SFC (Special Forces Command) and communicated to NUP leadership that he (Bobi Wine) can visit Kayunga today (Monday) but I’m yet to receive any response from their (NUP) leadership,” he added.

However, Mr Dennis Namuwoza, the acting commissioner of police in charge of operations said Mr Kyagulanyi was free to campaign in the district as long as he follows the electoral commission guidelines.

“He (Bobi ) is free to come only that he has to abide by the electoral commission guidelines. No procession, no ferrying of goons from elsewhere. This is a by-election for Kayunga people,” Mr Namuwoza said at Kayunga central police station.

VIDEO:“No one has been blocked from accessing Kayunga since it is an open by-election process”- @FredEnanga1 after Kayunga RDC Ssempala Kigozi vowed to block @HEBobiwine who's expected in the district to campaign for @NUP_Ug candidate in the forthcoming by-election

📹 @jnalwooga pic.twitter.com/RryYyvp1ra — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) December 13, 2021

Mr Ben Ojambo, Kayunga NUP chairman, however insisted that they are expecting their leader tomorrow and blamed security for acting outside the law.

“We (NUP members) are law abiding but it is police breaking the law,” Mr Ojambo said.

Preparations for President Museveni’s arrival in Kayunga district are in high gear with several NRM bigwigs camped in the district.