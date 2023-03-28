Police arrest 11 activists in protest against corruption

Police in Kampala have confirmed arrest of 11 activists that were demonstrating against corruption and the iron sheets scandal involving top government officials.

The group identified as the Torture Survivors Movement UG group staged the demonstration in downtown Kampala after morning downpour.

WATCH: Police have arrested a group of activists in downtown Kampala as they demonstrated over the 'theft' of iron sheets meant for Karamoja. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowds that had gathered to watch. #MonitorUpdates

📹: @abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/5ZHjrw2LbX — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) March 28, 2023

Protesting activists carried iron sheets demanding the government to give justice to the vulnerable people of the Karamojong sub region who were the intended beneficiaries of the iron sheets scandalously shared amongst some government officials including ministers.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters around noon on Tuesday.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango told Monitor that this was a group of unruly youth who mobilized themselves and staged a violent demonstration in the capital city.

According to police, the group assaulted their officers including the in charge Mini Price police Post Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rutagira Musiimenta.

"Their protest is uncalled for since the President Museveni had handled the issue by directing investigation into the matter." Mr Onyango said.

PICTORIAL: Police today arrested a group of activists in downtown Kampala as they demonstrated against corruption and 'theft' of iron sheets meant for Karamoja. #MonitorUpdates



More photos: https://t.co/43dKPhrhxn

📸: Abubaker Lubowa pic.twitter.com/rsItY4gCRn — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) March 28, 2023

Police say the 11 suspects have been charged with unlawful assembly and inciting violence.

"They are detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala. We appeal to members of the public who want to demonstrate to notify the Inspector General of Police," he said.