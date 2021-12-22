Police arrest 8 suspects over killings officers 

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • On December 7, unidentified gunmen killed two police officers, Corporal Alfred Oketch and Police Constable Moses Kigongo, attached to Busunju Police Station in Mityana District.
  • Two other police officers, Cpl Francis Nsubuga and SPC Paul Ddimba, were shot dead in Kiboga District.

Security operatives have arrested eight suspected armed robbers who allegedly killed four police officers.
Four guns were recovered in operations conducted in Sekanyonyi Town Council and Busunju in Mityana District.
A sources said police also recovered several sim cards.
“The recovered sim cards and old mobile phones were subjected to a forensic experiments, a call data was also extracted and from there, they started tracing the suspects,”  the source said.
The source further said one of the suspects is the alleged ring leader of the gang.

