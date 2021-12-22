Police arrest 8 suspects over killings officers 

Security operatives have arrested eight suspected armed robbers who allegedly killed four police officers.

Four guns were recovered in operations conducted in Sekanyonyi Town Council and Busunju in Mityana District.

A sources said police also recovered several sim cards.

“The recovered sim cards and old mobile phones were subjected to a forensic experiments, a call data was also extracted and from there, they started tracing the suspects,” the source said.

The source further said one of the suspects is the alleged ring leader of the gang.

“The ring leader clearly indicated to us that they were recruited from Wakiso District and he transported to Mityana where they underwent basic training in guerrilla war tactics,” he added.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, yesterday said the suspects are detained at Special Investigations Division in Kireka as investigations continue.

“We have established that suspects are members of newly-formed rebel group, the Uganda Coalition Forces of Change (UCFC), with other members whose aim is to purposely carry out violent attacks on security personnel and other civilian targets,” he said.