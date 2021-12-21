There is political agenda in officers’ killing - police

Police patrol in Kampala City in October. The Force has started closing down some of their posts following a string of attacks on officers. PHOTO/FILE

By  Andrew Bagala  &  BARBARA NALWEYISO

What you need to know:

  • The armed assailants either raid the police posts or lure the police officers into an ambush and shot them dead.
  • The incidents started in October when a group of 15 thugs attacked the Chinese Plywood Factory at Kigalama in Kassanda District and killed one police officer, leaving two others in critical conditions. 

The police have started closing their posts that are vulnerable to attacks and merging others following a string of attacks on officers, which the joint security team described as politically motivated.
The deployment changes come after the Director of Police Operations, Mr Edward Ochom, and his team carried out a review of the vulnerability of all police posts.

