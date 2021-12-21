There is political agenda in officers’ killing - police

The police have started closing their posts that are vulnerable to attacks and merging others following a string of attacks on officers, which the joint security team described as politically motivated.

The deployment changes come after the Director of Police Operations, Mr Edward Ochom, and his team carried out a review of the vulnerability of all police posts.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said: “The attacks we have been registering are of criminals that have been attacking police officers for the purpose of facilitating gang crimes…but we noticed that the new attacks appear unique.”

“At Nakasozi (Mityana District), they made it clear that they are attacking security personnel and their government, which makes their agenda appear political.”

In the last four months, seven police officers have been killed and their guns taken by the assailants. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The police have also not attributed the killing to any group.

Most of the cases are in the Wamala region, which covers the districts of Mityana, Mubende, Kyankwanzi, and Kassanda.

The armed assailants either raid the police posts or lure the police officers into an ambush and shoot them dead before taking their guns.

In most of the incidents, the assailants found when the police officers were abiding by the deployment guidelines, but the thugs overwhelmed them with firepower or ambushed them.