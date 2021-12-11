Police probe death of another officer in Mityana

Detectives pictured on December 11, 2021 combing the scene where Inspector of Police (IP) Patrick Nuwagaba, who has been the Officer in Charge of Kakindu Police Station in Mityana district died from. PHOTOS/ BARBRA NALWEYISO

By  Barbra Nalweyiso

What you need to know:

  • This comes just four days after two officers were on December 7, 2021 killed in the same district by suspected thugs.
  • IP Nuwagaba was reportedly travelling from a wedding ceremony when he met his death.

Police in Mityana District in central Uganda are investigating circumstances under which one of their officers died near his home in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

