Police arrest another terror suspect

Security forces, in a major boost at ending domestic terrorism, have arrested one of the masterminds of the recent terror attacks in Kampala that claimed the lives of six people and wounded several others.

Kabanda Abdalla Musa alias Mogo who the police describe as the commander of the ADF terror cell in the central region was arrested last week in Wakiso District.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson confirmed the arrest noting that Kabanda’s arrest is a big catch in as far as the war on terrorism is concerned.

“Our task team from the CMI and counter terrorism arrested the leader of the ADF terror cell in the central region, one Kabanda Abdalla Musa alias Mogo. We conducted multiple searches at his home in Katooke A village, Wamala parish and at his second home in Jiomb which is found in Lukwago parish, Wakiso District,” he said.

Terrorists struck Kampala on November 16, 2021 in double bomb blasts at the Central Police Station and on the parliamentary avenue, killing at least five people and wounding scores.

President Museveni swiftly blamed the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and has since then launched retaliatory attacks on the rebels deep inside the forests of Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Enanga on Monday said at the time of his arrest, Mogo was actively involved in the recruitment and radicalization of the youths with plans to attack security personnel, security facilities and VIPs within the country.

“Mogo was part of the group that assembled the suicide bomb jackets that were used in the bomb attacks on CPS and Parliamentary Avenue. Some of the exhibits including improvised explosive devices that were left behind by Uthman who died in the suicide attack were recovered in his home at Katooke and among the assortment of the exhibits, was an SMG riffle with nine rounds, 11 phones, three simcards, a flash with radical materials and hard cash totaling Shs500,000. Then we also recovered a motorcycle which was being ridden by one Musoke Juma,” he said.

He described Musoke Juma as an accomplice who is on the run and that police are pursuing him in all corners because he is a wanted man.

According to Enanga, Mogo is not new in terrorism, saying that he previously subscribed to the Al-Shabaab, and during the hearing of the case against terrorist in the double bombings in Kampala in 2010, he was captured registering the names of security personnel who were involved in the investigations of that case.

He said Mogo was arrested in 2015 for being part of terrorist group and in 2020, he was released on bail. However, immediately after his release, he established contacts with ADF bases in DRC and since then, gets instructions from one called Meddie Nkaluba of ADF.

“He is one of those ADF commanders who has been the masterminds of suicide attacks, bomb attacks and some of the assassinations that have been carried out in this country,” Mr Enanga said.

He added the brother-in-law to Mogo one Kisambira Muhamad is one of those who involved in the attempted assassination of Gen Katumba Wamala.

“We believe that his arrest is a major setback to the activities and the sinister plans by the ADF in this country. So as a country, we remain committed and dedicated in our efforts to thwart terrorism, to counter terrorism financing and extremist ideologies,” he said.