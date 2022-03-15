Prime

Police arrest another terror suspect

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga

By  Franklin Draku  &  Priscilla Maloba

What you need to know:

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson confirmed the arrest noting that Kabanda’s arrest is a big catch in as far as the war on terrorism is concerned

Security forces, in a major boost at ending domestic terrorism, have arrested one of the masterminds of the recent terror attacks in Kampala that claimed the lives of six people and wounded several others.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.