Police arrest Rukungiri man for stabbing his wife to death

By Ronald Kabanza

Police in Rukungiri have arrested a man on allegations of stabbing his wife to death.

Deogracias Babweyoreka, 55, a resident of Rushinya cell in Burama Parish, Bwambara Sub County in Rukungiri District was arrested on Friday, hours after he had allegedly stabbed the 36-year-old Veneranda Nyinamisango to death.

According to Mr Benon Namanya an area resident, the couple has had a long misunderstanding culminating from the money they got after selling their land.

It’s alleged that the deceased has been in Police cells on allegations of stealing Shs9 million from Babweyoreka after they sold a family land.

“She was discharged on Wednesday and when she went back to Babweyoreka’s home to pick her properties, they fought each other resulting into her death,” Mr Namanya said.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson said that after the incident, Babweyoreka called a friend notifying him of how he had done something unusual before disappearing.

“The Police was notified and our officers visited the scene and recovered exhibits and started hunting for the suspect until he was arrested on Friday. Babweyoreka is currently in custody at Rukungiri Central Police Station as investigations into the matter continue,” he said, adding that the body of the deceased was taken to Rwakabengo Health Centre III mortuary for postmortem.

Mr Maate condemned the act and called upon the public to always report such matters to the police other than taking the law into their own hands.