Police arrest self-drive firm owner over murder, robberies in Ankole

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

Police in Ntungamo District on Wednesday arrested a Kampala based self-drive firm owner to assist in investigations into several murder and robbery cases after a car he hired out was reportedly involved in different criminal acts and later abandoned on a road in Rwampara District.

The Ntungamo police in charge of criminal investigations, Mr Godes Twinamatsiko said the man reported to police demanding police hands him the impounded vehicle, a Toyota Wish Reg No UBJ 589P, but was detained.

Police say the man claims to have lent the car to travellers to use in Western Uganda for a week but the ‘‘suspect failed to explain to authorities how he was informed that the car had been impounded.’’

“He first sent someone he says was his brother to claim the car and we arrested him too. He then came with other people arguing that they have a car-hire company. We had to keep him. There is some information that could not corroborate. The car has many cases related to it in a space of just three days,” Mr Twinamatsiko told Daily Monitor.

The man who police declined to name in order not to disrupt investigations said a one Mr Saif Ahamed rented the car for an August 17 week-long trip.

According to police, the vehicle is suspected to have been involved in robbery and murder of Aharimpisya Johnson, a teacher at Rwentobo School in Kabale District. His body was found dumped at Omungyenyi on August 18.

Advertisement

On August 19, occupants of the same vehicle allegedly robbed Dr Triphon Mugisha of Shs5m. The renowned Ntungamo medic was followed from DFCU Bank where he withdrew the money and his vehicle was broken into after he moved out to greet a friend.

Following the incident, residents and police followed the robbers who abandoned the vehicle in a bush at Nyeihanga, Rwampara District.

There are other criminal claims committed late August in districts of Ntungamo, Bushenyi, Sheema and Mbarara but related to the vehicle.

Mr Twinamatsiko said police ‘‘is still hunting for the key suspects who may also have committed other different crimes while on the go and the car owner will be essential in the investigations.’’

He notes that on road crimes have increased especially with Salon (small) car owners that disguise as taxi operators and then rob or even kill passengers.