Police arrest UPDF soldier for defiling, impregnating daughter

Police in Njeru, Buikwe District are holding a Uganda Peoples Defense Force (UPDF) soldier on allegations of repeatedly defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter.



The victim is a P.7 pupil in Njeru.



The Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, said the suspect was arrested on July 28 and is being held at Njeru Police station pending legal action from Resident State Attorney (RSA).



She identified the suspect as No.201517 L/CPL Gabriel Okedi, 38, attached at Naminya Army barracks.



“Police has on Friday registered a case of Aggravated Defilement that occurred between February and July 2023 at various unknown times at Naminya Army Detach in Wakisi Division, Njeru Municipality, Buikwe district. The suspect defiled or performed sexual intercourse with his biological daughter aged 15 years and caused her to become pregnant,” she said.



She said medical examinations have already been done on the victim and was found pregnant.

