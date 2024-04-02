Police await results of alleged male organ in food

Government medical experts are yet to release their findings about a suspected penis that was found served in beef stew to a customer by a food vendor from a Kampala City eatery last Thursday.

The delay in the release of the results has prompted the police to insist on the detention of two suspects – the eatery owner and a waitress – to help with investigations into the Holy Thursday incident.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesman of Kampala Metropolitan police, said since Thursday when they submitted the exhibit for examination to their medical and forensic experts, they haven’t got results yet.

“We hope that the results will be released soon. The two suspects are still held in the cell because of the delay in the release of the result and secondly, we were on a public holiday. The investigators will conference about the case and decide on the bond of the suspects,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

The suspects deny any wrongdoing saying that they bought the beef from a butchery in Kampala City.

Detectives, however, haven’t visited the said butchery until they get the medical results from their experts.

The incident stemmed from food – rice, steamed bananas, and beef stew that was served to a customer operating in an arcade on Kampala Road.

The customer had just started eating when he saw the strange flesh.

The strange flesh looked like a male genital organ. He informed the waitress, who also saw the flesh suspicious. The customer preserved the meat before he informed the police at Central Police Station Kampala City.

Mr Owoyesigyire said a team was sent to the scene and recovered the suspected penis, which they have since submitted to their experts for analysis to establish whether it is for a human being or not.

The police team also searched the eatery to see if they could find any items that would help them with their investigations, but they did not find anything suspicious.

City Hall has previously warned members of the public to buy food only from licensed restaurants and food delivery operators. However, local cuisines from informal vendors have made the food more attractive and affordable to buyers, especially those with less disposable income or individuals yearning for local food.