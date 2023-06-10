Police bust Malaba criminal gangs, arrest 20 suspects

Police in Tororo District Friday night conducted a crackdown on different criminal gangs that have been terrorizing locals and travelers.

According to Bukedi South Regional Police spokesperson Moses Mugwe, the intelligence-led operations followed aggravated robberies in Malaba Town Council and targeted criminals hiding in dark areas to harm locals.

“Police in Tororo swung in a disruptive operation where 20 suspected terror thugs were rounded up and arrested.Some of them were found smoking marijuana and some exhibits were retrieved from them upon search,” Mugwe said.

During the operation commanded by Tororo District Police Commander ASP Adam Kimuli, security forces arrested the suspects in Malaba 'B' East, Amoni 'B' and Malaba 'A' North in Malaba Town Council.

Police late Friday said all the suspects are currently detained at Tororo Central Police Station as they await to be arraigned in court after investigationsare concluded.

Several gangsters have been snatching phones and handbags of travelers or locals returning from the nearby trading centres or markets.

Some of the criminals trail travelers on motorcycles and hit them with iron bars, raising fear for violent crime amongst area residents.

According to police, the criminals always escape into neighboring Kenya.

Recent cases

On May 31, 2023, Tororo central police station registered three cases of aggravated robbery at different homes in Malaba Town Council.

The first incident was of Yasin Musoli’s family which was raided by thugs armed with pamgas and exes. The unidentified thugs made off with Shs3, 150, 000 from the night attack on the house in Akolodong B' zone.

On the same day, 26-year-old Benize Asiimwe was also reportedly robbed of his two mobile phones at around 2am.

Additionally, health worker Henry Opolot was also attacked by armed robbers who stole Shs511, 000, two laptops and two mobile phones from him as they also injured his arm.