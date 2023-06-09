How police trapped gang behind motorcycle robberies, murders

Police have arrested a racket whose members hacked a boda boda rider and made off with his motorcycle in Rubaga Division, Kampala City. The gang of 10 suspects included those, who attacked motorcycle riders, passengers, and pedestrians with machetes, and dealers who sell the stolen items to the public.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the suspects are detained at Nateete Police Station on a range of off ences including murder, aggravated robbery, and dealing in stolen property.

“The suspects were arrested aft er an elaborate intelligence gathering about their operations. Some of the suspects are alleged to have killed Hamidu Matovu, a boda boda rider, in Mutundwe, Rubaga Division on May 23,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said yesterday. Mr Owoyesigyire said after the May incident, Nateete Police Station leadership got intelligence about a motorcycle that was being used by criminals to target riders.

“The offi cers impounded the motorcycle during the time attack cases are oft en carried out. When they searched the motorcycle, they found a sharp machete hidden inside the seat. The rider was arrested,” Mr Owoyesigyire said. After interrogation, the suspect named his accomplice, who was also arrested. Using ICT and phone tracking systems, the suspects were found to have been around Mutundwe when Matovu was killed.

“They admitted to having participated in the attack of Matovu, but they accused their accomplice, who was then not in detention, of having hacked their victim,” he said.

The suspects led the detectives to where they kept stolen motorcycles and other property.

More suspects were arrested by the police. He said they led the police to a shop of a female shopkeeper dealing in motorcycles at Kibuye Roundabout whom the suspects alleged to be the buyer of stolen vehicle parts. The female shopkeeper has also been arrested. On Monday, Nateete Police Station Offi cer-in-Charge Hassan Ssekalema led a team of offi cers to take the suspects for the reconstruction of the crime scenes.