Police chiefs shun send-off ceremony

November 05,2021

By  Juliet Nalwooga

Reporter

KFM

What you need to know:

  • At the Friday event, the Inspector General of Police,  Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, commended the officers for their selfless service to the Force and the country, and urged them to remain patriotic and disciplined in retirement.

Retired police chiefs invited for a special send-off ceremony organised by the leadership of Uganda Force on Friday shunned the event, and gave no reason for their decision to stay away.
Only one out of five former directors turned up despite all receiving the invitation for a function that had been billed as history-making.

