Police crackdown on cattle theft in Ankole

In recent years, cattle farmers in Ankole Sub-region have decried increasing cases of animal theft, which has forced some of them to sleep in kraals as they guard their animals.

According to police records, from January to June this year, 400 cases of animal theft have been registered in the Rwizi policing region.

The Rwizi policing region covers the districts of Ibanda, Isingiro, Kiruhura, Mbarara, Kazo, Ntungamo, Rwampara and Mbarara City.

This has forced police to change tactics as they crackdown on cattle thieves.

Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi regional police spokesperson, said on Tuesday that they have intensified operations to curb down the vice and several suspects are being rounded up.

For instance, on October 3, police in Kazo District arrested Mr Bright Muhereza for allegedly stealing four cows for bride price. He was arrested with four others when his father-in-law asked for grazing space from the owner of stolen cows. Mr Muhereza was charged with cattle theft.

In Kiruhura District, police are holding seven suspects, all residents of Kinoni Sub-county, for allegedly stealing cows and goats. The suspects were arrested on October 8 after allegedly stealing goats of Mr Frank Nabimanya, a resident of Ekinoni Village in Kasana Parish.

“We have also arrested Tugume Alex 52, a resident of Nyakasharara Trading Centre in Kiruhura Town Council for being in possession of suspected stolen meat,” Mr Kasasira said.

Ms Patience Komugisha, the district woman councillor for Engari and Kanoni Sub-county in Kazo District, said the vice is increasing in the area.

“Top leaders in the district are involved in the matter; when thieves are arrested, they even do not spend a night in the cells but with the deployment and the check points put up we hope for a change,” she said.

However, the Kiruhura District chairperson, Mr Mukago Rutetebya, blames farmers for not being vigilant enough to protect their animals from thieves.

“You can imagine their own managers are the ones who steal from their farms or even relatives!” he said.

Background

According to the Police Annual Crime Report of 2022, a total of 7,975 cases of cattle theft were reported from January to December 2022 from the previous year that had 6,810 cases.