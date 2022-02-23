Police detective remanded over aggravated defilement

Police say their very own committed the crime in February 2022. 

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • There are many cases of defilement in Kisoro although many are not reported to the authorities. 

A senior police detective attached to Bunagana Police Station in Kisoro District has been arrested and charged for defiling and impregnanting his 16-year-old house maid.

