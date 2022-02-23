Police detective remanded over aggravated defilement

A senior police detective attached to Bunagana Police Station in Kisoro District has been arrested and charged for defiling and impregnanting his 16-year-old house maid.

The officer on Monday appeared before Kisoro Grade Two magistrate Fred Gidudu, who remanded him to Kisoro prison until March 22 for further mention of his case.

The Kigezi Region police spokesman, Mr Elly Maate, said the officer allegedly committed the offence in February 2021 and the victim reported the matter to the police in September.

“The suspect was arrested on February 16 at Kigezi regional headquarters in Kabale because his case file was already sanctioned. He was charged with aggravated defilement because he should have protected the victim as a person in authority as the said victim is below the age 18 years,” Mr Maate said.

Before the arrest, some members of the community in Kisoro District had complained to police over the misconduct of the officer, who chased away the maid after he realised that she was pregnant.

The community members further said the victim was on November 6 admitted at Mutorole Hospital in Kisoro District where she had a still birth.

The baby was buried in Kisoro cemetery.

The Kisoro District probation and social welfare officer, Ms Moirah Kambire, on Tuesday said the case had gone silent until the State Minister for Children and Youth, Ms Sarah Nyirabashitsi, intervened.

“The victim reported the matter to our probation and social welfare office seeking help so that the accused police officer can pay for her maintenance but the police officer did not comply,” Ms Kambire said.

She added that there are many cases of defilement in Kisoro although many are not reported to the authorities.