Police intercept 20 Eritreans being trafficked to Uganda

Police and other security agencies in Jinja City have intercepted 20 Eritrean nationals believed to have been trafficked into the country through Busia District last Friday.

The group, which includes 12 males, two females and six juveniles, was intercepted while travelling in a commuter taxi from Busia to the Kampala suburb of Kabalagala, a popular residential and business centre for Eritrean and Ethiopian nationals.

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, says the men and women are being detained at Jinja Central Police Station, while the children are being kept at an undisclosed Hotel in Jinja City.

“Their presence at Busia border raised concerns and residents alerted security that started tracking the vehicle in which they were travelling, right from Tororo, through Mbale and to Jinja City, where they were intercepted at the New Bridge,” he said.

According to Mr Mubi, the group boarded a hired commuter taxi commonly known as ‘tube’ at Pallisa Road Stage in Mbale City on Friday.

The drivers of the taxi are also being detained at Jinja Central Police Station as investigations continue.