Police investigate disappearance of Egyptian national

The East Kyoga regional police are investigating an incident of the disappearance of an Egyptian national identified as Ahmed Zinhom Ibrahim Selim, 32.

Mr Zinhom was a resident of Campswahili Cell A, Campswahili ward in Soroti City West division.

He was last seen at his residence on February 23, 2024, in the evening hours with his two friends one identified as Muhammad Nabil Ali an Egyptian and his other friend whose particulars are not yet known.

Mr Oscar Gerigory Ageca, the East Kyoga regional police spokesperson said that the preliminary findings indicate that on Saturday, one Mark Kisolo an employee of Mr Zinhom went to his place but found the door locked and the keys placed next to the window.

“He used the keys to open the door but found no one inside. Mr Kisolo also recovered the trousers Mr Zinhom was putting on the night he was last seen. A case of disappearance was registered at Soroti City East Division vide SD Ref 02/25/02/2024,” he said.