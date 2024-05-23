Police issue guidelines for trekking pilgrims

Police have issued safety guidelines for pilgrims trekking to Namugongo in Wakiso District for the Martyrs Day celebrations.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the pilgrims should move in groups and avoid moving under the cover of darkness.

“We are aware of the pilgrims who are on their maiden journey to Namugongo and we urge them to be extra vigilant and conscious while going through Kampala City and heavy traffic. They should also watch out for criminals and fraudsters who target their phones and other valuables,” Mr Enanga told journalists on Monday.

He added: “We have restricted movement of pilgrims under the cover of darkness, at night and in the wee hours of the morning and we have encouraged them to stay within their groups, carry warm clothes, have their identity cards, mobile phones, phone chargers, light bags, reflective jackets and ensure they have transport money to transport them back to their homes.”

Mr Enanga also revealed that police territorial commanders have been tasked to provide safety and security to the pilgrims.

“The police commanders must escort the pilgrims and provide security and safety to them while resting at churches, and others resting at schools and community centres,” Mr Enanga said.

The police revealed that so far the trekking of pilgrims is peaceful, secure, and safe. “We already have information that pilgrims from the neighbouring countries of DRC, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan as well as pilgrims from the furthest districts in Uganda have also started the long pilgrimage to Namugongo to renew their faith,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “So far we have provided escort services and protective security to pilgrims from Kenya, and other parts of Eastern Uganda, especially Tororo.”