Police issue traffic guidelines for wedding

Police in Jinja City have assured Busoga Kingdom of security ahead of the royal wedding between Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Ms Jovia Mutesi scheduled for tomorrow at Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe in Jinja City.

The Kiira regional police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said they are “more than ready” to host all invited international guests and very important persons (VIPs) in Uganda “without any disruption”.

“The focus is in line with the terror threats; as Police, we plan for the worst and those are the terror threats. In the just-concluded Nyege Nyege Festival, we were successful and the President was appreciative. We are not taking any minus, but adding up,” he said yesterday.

Mr Mubi said they are to work with all security agencies, including UPDF, Military Police and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

“All those components are working to achieve a common goal of having a successful royal wedding,” he said, adding that they have also tightened security on all government installations, including Source of the Nile Bridge, Railway Bridge, Old Bridge, and the Jinja-Iganga highway.

Mr Mubi, who added that security will also be beefed up at the wedding and reception venue, and across chiefdoms where mini celebrations are going to take place, asked the public to report to police any person engaging in suspicious behaviour or activities.

Meanwhile, Police have disclosed that the Jinja-Busia highway will temporarily be closed on Saturday “to protect the President and the royal couple,” the officer in-charge of traffic in Jinja City, Mr Joachim Baluku, said.