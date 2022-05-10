Police launch App to help public

The Uganda Police Force have launched a software application, dubbed UPF Mobi App, after a similar one was removed following ownership wrangles.

The application aims at helping members of the public access police services, report crimes and seek help.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the police headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson Fred Enanga, asked Ugandans to download the app.

“It has contacts of all officers from different policing units,” Mr Enanga said.

According to Enanga, the application was first launched in 2018, but had system glitches which affected its effectiveness.

He said: “The police force mobile app has developed features for public use. The app is now back with a number of improved features. Those who have downloaded the app, we are here to inform you that it is now active, so you can simply download it and you can try to see if you can access the nearest police station when you have this app with you.”

He added: “Where a person is in need, it can help us locate the nearest patrollers on foot, motorcycles, and other patrollers who are nearest for faster response,” Mr Enanga said.

He added that people can also use the app to check if their vehicles have a risk of traffic penalties.

Mr Enanga said a team from their directorate of ICT is managing the application, adding that it gives instant results.