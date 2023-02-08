Police, NDA raid Pastor Kayanja church, seize fake drugs

Miracle Centre Cathedral senior Pastor Robert Kayanja is under investigation on a range of offences that attract five to 10 years in prison on conviction.

This was after law enforcement officers allegedly seized suspected fake veterinary drugs in his church.

National Drug Authority (NDA) officials allege that Pastor Kayanja and several others distributed a drug called Tickoff that kills ticks, but it was tested and found to have chemicals that are banned because they are harmful to humans and can cause cancer.

Mr Abiaz Rwamwiri, the NDA public relations manager, said the drug contained harmful chemicals like Diazinon, Fipronil and Benalaxyl.

“NDA condemns in the strongest terms possible the actions of Pastor Kayanja for using his advantaged position to lure desperate farmers when Uganda is faced with a challenge of tick-resistance. His action was not only criminal but also intended to cheat Ugandans,” Mr Rwamwiri said yesterday.

The police and NDA came to know about the drug during a telecast programme of Pastor Kayanja on his Television Channel 44 where he said the drug was organic and kills ticks.

“You have cows? Stand up. You are struggling with ticks? You do? God is great. In this church, we have people who have come up with a solution. You will see no ticks on your farm... We are currently testing it on our farm. It is organic, it is incredible,” Pastor Kayanja said during the Christmas festivities.

“Tomorrow come early…we will give you something to take so that you can apply for free. We want you to keep the data, you will not struggle again. God is great,” he added.

Mr Rwamwiri said when they heard the message, their teams engaged the alleged scientists behind the drug, but they denied working with Pastor Kayanja or his group to research about the said Tickoff. They too engaged with Pastor Kayanja.

“Pastor Kayanja and his team declined to disclose the ingredients of the product but NDA, working with police, impounded more than 100 samples from his church stores and took them to both NDA and government chemist laboratories,” Mr Rwamwiri said.

The findings reveal that it is dangerous to the animals and human beings. The drugs had already been distributed to the districts of Kiruhura, Lyantonde, Sembabule, Gomba, Isingiro, and parts of Karamoja. The NDA warned farmers who bought the drug not to use it, saying they should take it at the police stations for collection.

Police are investigating offences of possession of classified drugs, supply of impure drugs, carrying out a business of pharmacist without a licence, supply and dispensing of restricted drugs contrary to National Drug Policy and Authority Act.