Police offer Shs10m bounty for Buganda clan head murder suspect 

Police have offered Shs10 million for information leading to the arrest of a key suspect in the murder of businessman and Buganda’s Ndiga (Sheep) clan head, Daniel Bbosa.

Bbosa was shot dead on February 25 while he was driving his wife and maid back home in Lungujja Parish at around 6pm.

The Directorate of CID on Monday (March 4, 2024) appealed to whoever has information which may lead to the arrest and prosecution of one Lujja Bbosa Tabula, a 38-year-old resident of Kabango village, Kakoola parish, Mutubagumu Sub County in Mpigi District for his alleged role in the shooting.

“A substantial cash reward of Shs10 million awaits any member of the public who avails us credible information that can lead to his arrest. We would like to warn, anybody who will be found harboring the wanted suspect by concealing his arrest, with the intention of preventing his discovery or arrest, that they will be arrested and charged with harboring a criminal,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said on Monday.

Lujja is alleged to have hired Bbosa’s killers.

Eng Bbosa who was the director of Transa Electrical was buried on Sunday in Mpigi.

Police said they had so far arrested seven suspects linked to his murder but others were still on the run.

Mr Enanga said among the suspects is Milly Naluwenda, a Buganda Court Kisekwa official who was apprehended last week from Lugunjja.

“We would like to inform the public that the Joint Crime Intelligence/CID task teams, in coordination with the KMP territorial team, have in custody seven suspects, including the hospitalized Lujja Noah, under guard, for being part of the suspects, behind the violent murder by shooting of businessman and clan leader Eng. Daniel Bbosa on 25.02.2024, at around 6pm, in Lungujja Parish, as he was heading to his home in Kikandwa zone,” he said.

Particulars of five of the suspects have been withheld pending legal guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Meanwhile, President Museveni has awarded Mr Abdul Katabazi, a 45-year-old plumber in Kikandwa Zone in Lungujja, Rubaga Division with Nalubaale medal for exhibiting exceptional courage after he reportedly caught the suspected assailants.

The Nalubaale Medal is awarded to all civilian activists who have contributed towards the political development of Uganda either through armed struggle or civil disobedience and otherwise right from colonial times to date.

“You did a heroic thing. Now you have become a guerrilla like myself. You will be given a medal. Have you ever heard about a medal?” Mr Museveni said Monday during an event he hosted Katabazi at State House Entebbe.