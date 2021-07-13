Police offer Shs20m bounty on suspected domestic terror cells leader

By Job Bwire More by this Author

Police in Uganda Tuesday offered cash rewards for information leading to the arrest its most wanted person, a one Sheikh Abu Ubaida Badir Diin Bukenya, the suspected overall coordinator of domestic terror cells in the country.

A bounty of Shs20 million has been offered to any individual with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of Bukenya who is alleged to have coordinated the assassination attempt of Works and Transport Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala which left him wounded and his daughter Brenda Nantogo and driver Haruna Kayondo dead.

Bukenya is also accused of coordinating several murders of high profiled government officials and aggravated robberies in the country.

Police had initially offered Shs5 million but said the increase would provide a significant incentive to anyone with credible information that would help lead to Bukenya’s arrest.

“The Joint Security Agencies have raised the reward for any information leading to the arrest of its Most Wanted Person, a one Sheikh Abu Ubaida Badir Diin Bukenya, the overall coordinator of domestic terror cells, in the country, from Shs5 million to Shs20 million. We believe the reward will provide a significant incentive to anyone with credible information that will help lead to his arrest,” police said in a statement.

The statement was issued hours after the Force’s spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga told journalists that security operatives had arrested the second suspected shooter of Gen Katumba.

Advertisement

Huzaifa Wampa alias Kanaabe, who was reportedly arrested yesterday from his hideout in Luweero District in central Uganda is a former member of the defunct motorcyclists commercial transport organization, Boda Boda 2010, according to CP Enanga.

Kanaabe was allegedly transported by one Walusimbi Kamada alias Mudinka to the scene of crime on June 1, 2021.

The first suspected assassin identified as Hussein Lubwama alias Christopher Kinene alias Master was shot dead two weeks ago by security operatives who alleged that he was resisting arrest. Three other suspects are said to have been killed by security personnel.