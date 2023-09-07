Police officer drowns in pit

The police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which one of their own attached to peace support department at police headquarters in Naguru, drowned in a pit.

The incident happened at Nakukuba Cell, Sanga Ward in Gomba Division, Nansana Municipality at around 7am yesterday.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, the deceased police officer, Robert Ojandu, locked himself in the pit full of water before he drowned.

“Police in Kasangati have opened up a death enquiry file to investigate circumstances under which a police officer died in water shaduf,” Mr Onyango said in the statement.

Circumstances

The deceased’s wife, Ms Abaro Sentina, told police that her husband appeared to have developed some illness and she couldn’t really tell what had happened.

“However, on coming back, she found all the children crying and the deceased had already thrown himself in a water shaduf, which is at his home, locked but he got the keys and opened it by himself. The wife rushed to inform the area chairman,” Mr Onyango said.