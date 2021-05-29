Police officer found dead in barracks

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

Police officers in Mbarara on Saturday woke up to the sad news of the death of their colleague Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) Fred Sserwanga, who was found lying dead on his bed.

Sserwanga who has been in the Police force since 1989, has been the Officer in Charge Rwizi Regional Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services.

The Rwizi Regional Police Commander, Mr Ecega Richard, who confirmed Sserwanga’s death said he was with him on Friday and he was not complaining of any sickness.

“This morning, we were hit by a tragedy, we lost our dear one. Yesterday we were together in the evening as usual before he went home, but we are surprised to have found him dead in the morning,” he said.

Mr Ecega said Police usually conduct drills every Saturday morning, but the deceased was not seen during the exercise which prompted them to go and check on him as they had other issues to sort with him.

“As we were preparing for the road run in the morning, but we did not see him, we had other issues to sort with him so as we checked around, he was not there, we had to check at home, the door was still locked we were forced to open the window and we found him lying dead,” he said.

Mr Ecega said the body of the deceased was taken to Mbarara regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.

He said the deceased always complained of blood pressure and diabetes which they suspect to have caused his death.

“He has been having diabetes and high blood pressure. The postmortem report will help us know what resulted to his death, so we are still waiting,” Mr Ecega said.

He described the deceased as a dedicated, hardworking, disciplined, and self-motivated officer who loved his job.

Sserwanga will be buried at his ancestral home in Kyabukuza, Masaka District.

