Police officers get tips on retirement

At least 163 officers nearing retirement have been equipped with survival skills for life after their service in the Uganda Police Force.

The officers drawn from the West Nile districts attended a one-day workshop under the theme of demystifying the fear of life after retirement from active service.

The deputy Director of Human Resource Administration, Mr John Godfrey Musana, who presided over the workshop at Tropical Suite in Arua City on Thursday, urged the officers to take retirement as normal.

“Retirement is normal and is a must for all of us regardless of what age you are now. You need to plan on your own in your private life. Do not spend extravagantly what you are earning, make it a habit to save and invest wisely as that is the only way that will make you live a meaningful life after retirement,” MSCP Musana said.

The workshop was organised to help officers to plan for life after retirement, understand the existing retirement policy in the Public Service and equip them with skills and techniques of coping with retirement demands.

Ms Lilian Dravu, the officer in-charge of Child and Family Protection Unit in Pakwach District, said the experts at Public Service Commission guided the participants on sustainable investments that can make them live comfortably after retirement.

“We were informed about the existing retirement policy in the Public Service. We have appreciated the planning so that we can go well and settle in the community”, Ms Dravu said.

Ms Josephine Angucia, the police public relation officer for North Western region, said the training is the first of its of kind for such category of officers in the region.