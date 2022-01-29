Police officers get tips on retirement

Police officers from the West Nile districts attend a one-day workshop, on life after retirement from active service, in Arua City on Thursday.  PHOTO / SCOVIN ICETA

By  Scovin Iceta

What you need to know:

  • The officers drawn from the West Nile districts attended a one-day workshop under the theme of demystifying the fear of life after retirement from active service.

At least 163 officers nearing retirement have been equipped with survival skills for life after their service in the Uganda Police Force.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.