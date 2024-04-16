Police pledge security for census staff

Police have revealed that they will provide security to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) staff carrying out the National Population and Housing Census .

The exercise is planned to take place from May 10 to May 19, with May 9 as the census night.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga on April 15 urged members of the public to take part in the exercise.

“Police have organised police officers who will be providing security and safety to staff attached to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, who will be carrying out the national census for the year 2024, where every household will be asked to answer a series of questions and these will help in influencing policy-making and planning for the country in the next 10 years,” Mr Enanga said during the weekly press briefing at Naguru, Kampala.

He added: “Getting a complete and accurate count of the population is critically important so we are urging Ugandans to embrace and participate in the 2024 census.”

Uganda last conducted the National Population and Housing Census exercise in 2014.

This will be the first census to use digital technology to collect and process data.

According to Ubos, the digital system will enable them to produce accurate and timely demographics and economic statistics.

In another development, police said two ADF recruits were arrested while attempting to cross to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from Uganda.

According to Mr Enanga, the two were intercepted by police in West Nile in close coordination with counter-terrorism teams.

“The two ADF recruits who were on the watch list of the counter-terror teams include Isma Kwesa, aged 19 years, a resident of Mawero East Division in Busia District, and Sharif Abdullah, a 23-year-old resident of Sofia A Cell in Busia Municipality,” he said.

Mr Enanga said the suspects were taken for further profiling after they were established to be part of the recruitment cell in Busia District.

“The two suspects had disappeared from their homes for several months and were undergoing radicalisation in one of the terror cells in Busia,” he said.

