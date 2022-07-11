Police probe suspected murder of South Sudanese refugee

Police in Adjumani District are investigating the suspected murder of a 21-year-old South Sudanese refugee whose body was found lying in a local trading centre in Pagirinya Refugee Settlement.

The deceased has been identified as Paul Gawar, a resident of block 10 in Pagirinya settlement and a pupil of Pagirinya Primary School in Adjumani.

According to the acting police spokesperson for North West Nile region, Mr Ignatius Dragudu, the incident happened on Friday night, but his body which had some bruises was discovered on Saturday morning by the locals.

“His body was found lying in the trading centre near the shop of the woman called Akoth Paula. After receiving the information police officers visited the scene and are now hunting for the killers. No suspect has so far been arrested in connection with the matter,” he said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased who recently arrived from South Sudan was from attending a night disco. He had come to participate in the ongoing verification of the refugees, being carried out by the UNHCR and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Mr Peter Taban Data, the Adjumani Resident District Commissioner (RDC) has cautioned the refugees against taking the law into their hands. He advised the refugees to help the security by reporting wrong elements in the settlement camps so that action can be taken.