Police probe UPDF soldiers over assault of Kayunga doctor

The Police in Kayunga District are investigating an incident in which Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers deployed to guard Brig James Kinaalwa allegedly beat

up a doctor attached to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital (KRRH).

The Kayunga District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Dennis Odoch on Friday identified the allegedly assaulted doctor as Mr Francis Kakooza, a surgeon and proprietor of Jonathan pharmacy in Kayunga Town.

Mr Odoch said Dr Kakooza has reported a case of assault with police.

Dr Kakooza’s pharmacy is located near a piece of land which some Kayunga Sub-county leaders claim was fraudulently sold by Buganda Land Board (BLB) to the UPDF officer.

In fact, Kayunga Sub-county LC III chairperson Mr Joshua Kampi asserts that the sub-county owns a title for the prime piece of land located adjacent to KKRRH.

Sources suggest that Brig Kinaalwa, a born of Kayunga, wants to erect a commercial building on the contested land.

Dr Kakooza is now accusing his UPDF security detail of beating him and confiscating his phone Saturday morning as he was going to his pharmacy.

“As I was walking past the trucks that were offloading building materials at the brigadier’s plot, three UPDF soldiers attacked and started beating me. I asked them why they were assaulting me but they didn’t tell me why,” Dr Kakooza said.

During the scuffle, Dr Kakooza says they tore his clothes and the medic would only get his phone after police intervened.

“The criminal investigations department is doing its work and when it concludes its work, the file shall be taken to the resident state attorney for advice,” the DPC, Mr Odoch said.

However, Brig Kinaalwa dismissed Dr Kakooza’s claims noting that “the doctor was taking pictures of the soldiers at the construction site.”

“They asked him why he was taking their pictures. The soldiers are not aware that we have a land wrangle,” he reacted.