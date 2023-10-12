Police probes 22 deaths recorded on Independence Day

A total of 22 people died countrywide during the 61st Independence Day celebrations that were held in Kitgum District on Monday, police have revealed.

Addressing the media yesterday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said 31 criminal cases were recorded that day. These included three cases of murder, five cases of murder by mob action, two cases of murder by assault, two cases of suspected suicide by hanging, one case of murder by poisoning, three cases of murder by strangulation and three cases of murder by cutting.

“As a result of the cases that were reported, 22 people lost their lives and nine suspects were arrested and detained in police stations as investigations continue,” he said.

Mr Enanga added that in one incident in Busika Central, Luweero District, unidentified thieves broke into the house of Mr Moses Matovu, a taxi driver, who managed to fight them off.

Mr Matovu also grabbed one of the thieves and made an alarm but the thief stabbed him with a knife and ran away. However, neighbours captured the thief and beat him to death before setting his body on fire.

Mr Enanga said the detectives visited the crime scene and the body was taken to Luweero hospital for postmortem.

He added that the area LC1 chairperson recorded a statement with the police and inquiries into the matter are still ongoing.

Another incident also occurred in Luweero in Kikoma Zone, Wobulenzi where a man only identified as Masembe was beaten to death by a mob for allegedly attempting to steal waragi distillery tubes.

It is alleged that the victim was seen by an unidentified person stealing the tubes. The person made an alarm drawing the attention of members of the public who allegedly chased and beat up Masembe. The victim was rescued and rushed to Luweero hospital where he later died.