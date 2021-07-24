Police rescue 14 teenage girls from suspected human trafficker in Kampala

By David Vosh Ajuna More by this Author

Police said Saturday 14 teenage girls had been rescued from a suspected human trafficker at a guest house in Muyenga, Makindye Division, Kampala.

‘‘The 14 girls, only aged between 14 and 19- were allegedly being trafficked by Ms Dorothy Ndagire, 27, a resident of Kawala Central Zone in Rubaga Division through her Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) called ‘Maya project Uganda chapter’ with partners allegedly based in London,’’ Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Asp Luke Owoyesigyire said.

He said Ms Ndagire who's in police custody has ‘‘since been charged with trafficking in persons.’’

Police told Daily Monitor that investigations are underway with intent to apprehend a potential inter-state human trafficking racket in the country.

‘‘While Police has already established that the NGO is NOT registered with the NGO board, further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the group behind this vice and their intention,’’

Police further informed that the ‘‘rescued children are currently staying with a professional children’s home as police intensifies efforts to trace for their parents.’’

‘‘Police calls upon parents who could have willingly or unwillingly given their children to the said Ndagire-to follow up with Kabalagala Police,’’ he urged.

A 2021 United States of America trafficking in persons report showed that in Uganda, the number of victims of severe forms of trafficking is very significant and the country is not taking proportional concrete actions to stop the crime.

2020 Police Annual Crime Report indicated that close to 700 individuals were victims of Trafficking in Persons.