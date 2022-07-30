Police shoot two suspected thugs dead in Jinja

Police in Jinja City have fatally shot two suspected machete-wielding thugs who allegedly attacked and injured two people on Wednesday night.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, explained that the deceased were resisting arrest and attempted to attack police officers.

“We have put out of action two persons armed with a panga, while one of them escaped. They were moving on motorcycle after carrying out two separate attacks in Jinja City,” Mr Mubi said.

According to Mr Mubi, the first incident happened opposite Kampala University, Jinja Campus - along the Jinja-Tororo Highway - where a lady was attacked by the same persons and robbed of her money as she made alarm. The other victim, identified as Isa Magola, was cut on the hand with a machete as he came to rescue the lady.

Mr Mubi added that while Police were handling the female victim’s case, they responded to a phone call that there was an active robbery in Magwa Cell, Jinja South Division, but his team managed to reach on time.

“We found three thieves who wanted to disarm our officers but they were put out of action,” Mr Mubi said, adding that “at the scene, they recovered the motorcycle, 8 smartphones and a blood-stained machete.

By press time, the bodies of the unidentified suspects were still at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting collection by relatives.