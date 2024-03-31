Police used up Shs30b on plane it couldn’t fly

A Shs30b “luxury” aircraft that has been sitting idle for five years since its procurement is due to be sold at half its original price, police spokesperson Fred Enanga has revealed.

Police failed to utilise the aircraft because it is not designed for non-tarmacked runways. The Force also could not finance the expensive mandatory inspections and insurance.

The Internal Affairs ministry okayed the disposal that will pave the way for the procurement of a new usable helicopters. A composite Board of Survey conducted in 2022 valued the aircraft at Shs16b, citing depreciation, high cost of maintenance, technical condition, and current market running prices.

“The fixed wing PI80 Piaggio Avanti II that was acquired in June 2019, at a cost of $7,840,000 (Shs30.3b), did not achieve any positive outcome; yet it has the capacity of remaining airborne for up to eight hours while providing aerial support,” Mr Enanga said.

“Since its acquisition, it has only covered a total flying distance of 117kms, with no benefits realised. In addition, the aircraft parts are very expensive given the nature and category of luxury,” he added.

Sources intimated the aircraft was purchased without a plan for use and had been parked at the Entebbe Airwing since.

The ineffectiveness of the aircraft left the police shorthanded on tools much needed for anti-terrorism roles, aerial patrols, search and rescue, rapid response and troop transportation, aerial surveillance for pirates and other criminal elements, aerial assault, insertion and extraction, VIP transportation, medevac and casevac.

The airwing, Mr Enanga said, currently has three functional helicopters. The police said the three helicopters have been key in responding to incidents in Karamoja and Rwenzori sub-regions, and the cities of Kampala, Jinja, Hoima, Mbarara, Lira, Gulu, Soroti and Arua.

“[This] makes it an integral and essential part of policing in the country…the replacement of the fixed wing aircraft will provide the police Airwing with an additional operational and effective crime-fighting tool. So far, several types of aircraft have been reviewed, with manufacturers and in total consideration of the aircraft possible loads and operations of the Uganda Police,” the police statement reads.

Last month, legislators raised concerns over what they termed as wasteful expenditure by police in purchasing the aircraft and called for investigations into the matter. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja had at the time dismissed plans of sale, saying the plane would be kept and leased out for other use.

According to the specification and description by the manufacturer, the Avanti II is a pressurised, twin-engine, and capable of carrying up to 11 passengers (including crew). It is also described as an executive light transport aircraft.

Appearing before the House Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs on March 21, the Force’s top brass asked for insurance cover for their air fleet.

“Uganda Police Force has three helicopters, one fixed wing aircraft, patrol boats, fire tenders and other specialised machinery that require mandatory insurance at a cost of Shs8.227b against a provision of Shs3.305b,” Mr Aggrey Wunyi, the Force’s accounting officer, told lawmakers, adding that “without insurance, these assets are in danger of being lost in case of an accident.”

Gen David Muhoozi, the junior Internal Affairs minister, who was also before the House Committee to defend a Shs3.995 trillion budget for the next financial year, also weighed in on the matter of the Piaggio Avanti II aircraft.

“I think the idea of selling to Uganda is very good but does it make economic sense to them? That is not a decision we can make here,” he said of the aircraft. “I would rather we have all these ideas put together and we see the most economic and cost-efficient way so that we see a way forward.”

2026 election roadmap

The Force also wants Shs362b in the next financial year to facilitate activities around the 2026 General Election. Mr Wunyi told lawmakers that the money, which they would rather be released in a phased manner, will be for, among others, be used to contain “unlawful riots.” As to the phases, he proposed two, “with an initial provision of Shs181b to kick-start the process.” This phase, he added, will cover “recruitment and training of personnel, initiating the procurement of general purpose transport equipment and specialised machinery and equipment.”

This past week on Wednesday, the Electoral Commission (EC) made clear that its Shs1.1 trillion budget for the next financial year has to be green-lit to ensure the successful staging of the 2026 General Elections.

“These comprise of the roadmap planned activities for the first phase that were to be implemented in the FY2023/2024, and the second phase (FY2024/2025) of the 2025/2026 General Elections where a number of activities amounting to Shs765b for both phases were planned for implementation but only Shs8.638b was provided, leaving a funding gap of Shs756.988b,” the EC notes in a report.

“[…] the budget is grossly underfunded and the commission will not be in position to implement all the planned activities,” the Commission adds.

Unfunded critical areas

The Force’s top brass has warned that it will struggle to deliver on its key operations if not availed Shs3.995 trillion to bankroll its activities in the next financial year. The entity is worried that only Shs832.22 billion has so far been committed out of the requested amount.

The budget estimates submitted to Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs show that intelligence, investigations and personnel welfare form part of the areas mostly affected by the budget cuts.

Police administration led by Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, and Mr Wunyi, also listed other areas to be affected. These include staff uniforms, including warm clothing, operations of the fleet (motor, marine and aircraft), provision of utilities, and skills development.

Documents submitted further show that Shs395.670b has been availed for wage, while Shs268.355b out of the Shs1.665 trillion required for non-wage activities has so far been made available.

Elsewhere, only Shs164.261b out of the Shs1.835 trillion planned as development funds was available. The Force also says it may struggle to secure supplies in the next financial year given that only Shs3.934b of Shs98.818b required to clear arrears has been catered to.

Besides worrying that budgetary cuts will—as was the case in the financial years since the staging of the 2021 General Election—largely affect personnel, Mr Wunyi also fears that the Force could enter the 2026 polls period with Shs94.88b in arrears for services and or goods consumed on credit. The drop in foot patrols could, Mr Wunyi hypothesised, affect the major government installations. This is because the Shs48.51b available for meals can only cater to a section of the officers.

“[The Force] deploys on average 25,000 officers per day at all the vital and strategic locations [which] translates into an annual budget of Shs91.25b,” Mr Wunyi said, adding, “The available funding of Shs48.51b can only feed 13,475 personnel…”

Food, clothing requirements

At least Shs10,000 is required to feed each police officer daily. The breakdown Mr Wunyi provided translates to “Posho (1kg) at Shs3,100, beans (0.5kg) at Shs2,170, drinking water at Shs1,500, sugar (0.05kg) at Shs250, condiments at Shs1,770, other fresh foods at Shs1,210.”

Worse still, the officers may have to don weathered uniforms.

“The Shs17.65b provided for uniforms can only dress 9,228 officers with a complete set of uniform, which costs Shs956,300 a pair; yet each officer is entitled to two sets annually, which would amount to Shs97.69b. With the financial constraints, an additional Shs8.77b should be sought so that every personnel can at least have a pair of uniform,” submissions made to the lawmakers read in part.

It is also feared that operations that may require swift response could be adversely impacted as insufficient funds have been made available to cover fuel costs for the police’s “10,245 fleet (1,717 general purpose vehicles, 196 specialised vehicles, 19 construction equipment, 8,240 motorcycles, 69 marine vessels, three helicopters and one fixed wing aircraft).”

Mr Wunyi added thus: “Each vehicle on average requires at least 10 litres of fuel per day at Shs5,500 per litre, translating to Shs205.668b against a provision of Shs46.533b, leaving a funding gap of Shs169.135b.”

He also disclosed that “on average servicing a vehicle costs Shs531,234 per month which translates to Shs65.310b per year, but only Shs16.329b is provided.” The Shs48.981b shortfall has consequently “led to grounding of 237 vehicles, which has greatly affected police operations, especially upcountry.”

Water, power outages

The Force’s accounting officer further revealed that “Shs34b is required for electricity annually as opposed to Shs19.740b provided.” The budget report proceeds to reveal that “when funds on prepaid metres get exhausted, all establishments blackout and this compromises safety and security. This also affects critical systems at all units such as communication.”