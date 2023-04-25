Police withdraw officers who assaulted Buvuma woman MP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola has ordered the Force’s Professional Standards Unit (PSU) to open an investigation into the alleged beating and torture of the Buvuma District Woman lawmaker and some of her supporters.

Additionally, police spokesperson Fred Enanga says officers who manhandled MP Suzan Nakaziba Mugabi and her supporters face disciplinary action.

“During the enforcement of that unlawful assembly, there are disturbing viral images that captured some of our officers using excessive force during the arrest of some of the suspects in Buvuma,” he said.

“As a result, we have summoned the 11 officers who have first of all been removed from their duties and asked to report to the (PSU) headquarters for further investigations,” Enanga told a press briefing in Kampala on April 24.

According to Enanga, summoned officers include SP Kanyesigye Jamal the D/RPC, Buvuma DPC SP Bagoole Michael, AIP Odeke Francis, CPL Wamanga David, PC Obalim, PC Turyahebwa Akim, PC Ahamize Brave, PC Olari Albert John, PC Egwel Peter Aggrey, PC Kabaheka Benson and PC Makomeli Emma Kevin.”

Regarding the incident where police officers paper-sprayed journalists this month, Enanga reported that police leadership has summoned all their territorial commanders from the 28 policing regions and shared with them guiding principles on enforcement operations.

“We told them to remain humane in their approach but it is really unfortunate that after being given these guidelines, our officers were again captured on video aggressively manhandling protesters which we strongly condemn,” Enanga added.

He further warned that police officers found to have broken the law will be held accountable in accordance with the criminal and disciplinary processes.

In an interview with Monitor on Monday, opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya tasked police on action.

“We want them to show commitment by dealing with many cases of police brutality and they know about them,” Mr Rubongonya told this publication in a telephone interview.