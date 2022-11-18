Policeman arrested over shooting man dead while arresting suspect

Police in Bushenyi District have arrested one of their own over shooting a man dead while attemping to arrest a suspect in Bushenyi on Thursday afternoon.

Attached to Kyabugimbi police station in Bushenyi District, 56-year-old SPC George Bishaniko is accused of killing 30-year-old Buhimba B resident Naboth Kyabonero.

"A suspect (Bafa Kabosa) were found in a gang smoking opium, playing cards and drinking alcohol in a rented house. When the suspect saw the armed police constable, he swung a panga on intention to cut the officer," greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime explained.

According to police, this forced Bishaniko to open fire in self defence.

“In the process, SPC Bishaniko shot the 30-year-old suspect on the leg and the bullet went through, hitting Kyabonero on the left side of the stomach. Kyabonero died instantly while other people fled,” police disclosed.

Prior to the shooting, SPC Bishaniko aimed to arrest Bafa who was wanted by police over theft and breaking into a bar in the district.

“SPC Bishaniko was arrested and the gun used to shoot was recovered and exhibited as well as the suspect’s panga,” police noted.

By press time, the injured had been rushed to Kyabugimbi health centre IV for treatment while the deceased’s body was moved to Kabwohe healthcenter IV for postmortem.

A local leader in Bushenyi decried increasing crime in some parts of the district.