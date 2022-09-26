Moyo policeman shoots colleague dead, turns gun on himself

Police in Moyo District are investigating a case in which one of their officers allegedly shot his colleague dead before turning the gun on himself.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on Sunday morning, Bob Kopi and John Ogwal who have been close friends went on a drinking spree at Vura Opi village in Moyo Sub County where they developed a disagreement over what police are still trying to establish.

The disagreement is said to have degenerated into a heated verbal exchange before Kopi who is attached to Moyo Field Force Unit allegedly picked his gun and opened fire at Ogwal who’s attached to Moyo Central Police Station. After learning that Ogwal was dead, Kopi is said to have turned the gun on himself.

"The two were drunk. One of them identified as Mr Bob Kopi shot his colleague dead after a disagreement and later shot himself to death," the North Western Regional Public Relations Officer, Mr Ignatius Dragudu told this publication on Monday.

According to Mr Dragudu, the two officers are said to have been drinking at a neighbour’s drinking joint from morning to midday when they were forced out of the premises.

“The two drunk alcohol from morning up to midday. Because they were under the influence of alcohol, they failed to agree over a matter best known to themselves. They picked a quarrel at the home of a neighbor but the owner of the home sensed danger and chased them away,” Mr Dragudu added.

However, they returned to the drinking joint before Kopi, moments later, picked the gun and shot Ogwal.

One James Igama who was an acquaintance of the two policemen said they had been friends for a “long time” but was not able to tell the source of their disagreement and motive of the shooting.

“They have been close friends and moving together, especially when visiting drinking joints. We could not expect such to happen to them. It is even difficult to tell what exactly angered them to that extent,” Mr Igama said.

Related shootings

This is the first such incident to happen in the district, although there have been similar shootings in other parts of the country with the motive being attributed to a fight over a woman, land or road rage among others.

Early last month, 45-year-old AIP George William Kaweesi attached to the Field Force Unit (FFU) in Pallisa District, allegedly shot himself dead under unclear circumstances.

In April 2022, James Agwayi Ato, 45, another officer also locked himself in his house at Mubende Police Barracks and shot himself in the head.

Policeman arrested for killing colleague



On January 24, 2022 at about 4am, Corporal Drandi George a police officer attached to VIPPU shot himself dead inside his place of residence at Nsambya police barracks.

On February 11, 2020, Police Constable Ben Ojilong had a heated argument with his colleague, Corporal Alex Opito on how to proceed with a case at Bunamwaya community police station in Makindye Ssabagabo. Ojilong reportedly picked his gun and shot Opito several times killing him instantly.

A Local Defence Unit who was passing by was also wounded in the process and was pronounced dead on arrival at Kitebi health centre.

In two separate incidents on February 8 and 9 of the same year, six people were shot and wounded by security personnel in the city.

A suspected UPDF soldier only identified as Mpola allegedly shot three people including a colleague during a bar brawl in Nakulabye, a Kampala suburb on February 8, 2020.

The following day, Lt.Col Juma Seiko allegedly shot and injured three people along Mabure road following an accident allegedly caused by Seiko.