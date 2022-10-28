Policeman storms Kisoro shop, shoots Indian businessman dead

Police in Kisoro District in western Uganda are holding one of their officers attached to Nyakabande transit center on murder charges after he allegedly walked into a hardware shop and shot one person dead.

Police Constable Elioda Gumizamu, 21, a member of the Field Force Unit (FFU) is said to have shot 24-year-old Patel Kunjaj at around 2pm on Thursday.

“It's alleged that on Thursday at around 1400hrs at main street in Kisoro municipality, Kisoro District, the accused policeman together with other civilians yet to be tracked walked directly into an Indians shop dealing in hardware and MTN company services and shot an Indian businessman, one Patel Kunjaj, 24, in the chest before trying to flee the scene,” Mr Maate said.

However, PC Gumizamu was intercepted and arrested with the SMG rifle No.56591064 which he had concealed in a polythene bag.

He’s currently detained at Kisoro police station for interrogation to establish the motive.

“The victim was taken to St. Francis hospital in Mutolere in Kisoro District in critical condition after over bleeding,” Mr Maate added.