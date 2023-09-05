Policeman shoots wife dead

A police officer has been arrested on allegations of murder at the Jinja Road Police Barracks. The incident, which transpired at around 5pm on September 5, has left the police community in disbelief.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, SSP Patrick Onyango, the suspect, AIP Ekwang David, is a police officer attached to the Counter Terrorism tactical unit, Naguru

AIP Ekwang allegedly shot his wife, Cpl Atino Jennifer, dead with a yet-to-be-identified pistol.

Cpl Atino, No. 3701, was a member of the Very Important Person Protection Unit (VIPPU) within the police force attached to Parliament of Uganda.

Both the suspect and the victim resided at the Jinja Road Police Barracks.

The motive behind the shooting has been identified as domestic violence.

AIP Ekwang is currently in custody at the Jinja Road Police Division, where he awaits interrogation by authorities.

Investigations are ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as the case unfolds.